Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.27) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.55).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,678 ($20.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,813.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,820.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($18.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.35). The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,295.65.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.