Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.07

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 71286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.37.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

