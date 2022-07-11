Electroneum Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $48.79 million and $60,176.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 73.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,759,461 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

