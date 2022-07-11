Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.29.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Elastic by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

