Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $3,276.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00249788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,695,664 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

