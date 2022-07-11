Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.87.

Eaton stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

