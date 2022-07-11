Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Hits $809,236.35

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $809,236.35 and approximately $5,265.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00118196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033212 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

