Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 888,965 shares.The stock last traded at $15.69 and had previously closed at $16.12.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
