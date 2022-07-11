Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 1,010 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,000 ($12.11) to GBX 1,010 ($12.23) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $942.50.

Drax Group stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

