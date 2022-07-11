Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.75

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 10834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

