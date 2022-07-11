Don-key 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51,918.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $911,625.32 and $51,918.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Don-key

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

