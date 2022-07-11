Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 13.5%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.15 and last traded at $83.15. Approximately 10,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 876,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

