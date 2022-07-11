Digitex Tops One Day Volume of $24,342.00 (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $21,996.77 and approximately $24,342.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

