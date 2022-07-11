Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $126.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

