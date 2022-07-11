DIGG Price Reaches $3,425.22 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $3,425.22 or 0.16657814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $9,656.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00135980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

