DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.41.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

