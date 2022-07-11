DeRace Tops 24-Hour Volume of $389,370.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $17.92 million and $389,370.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00122807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,890,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

