Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 641 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,261. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.