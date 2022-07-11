Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 1.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

