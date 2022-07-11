Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 44,786 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 2.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,372. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

