Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

FCOM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,751. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

