Demars Financial Group LLC Has $366,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 286,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 172,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,232. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.