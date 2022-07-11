Demars Financial Group LLC Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 13.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

