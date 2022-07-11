Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,765,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $18.85. 7,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

