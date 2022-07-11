Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.09. 6,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.41. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.11.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.