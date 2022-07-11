Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,829,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,720. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Datadog by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

