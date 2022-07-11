DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0143 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $131,985.16 and $4,481.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008130 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

