DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DALN stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is currently -914.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALN. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth about $8,997,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 238,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

