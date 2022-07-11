Cyclub Hits One Day Volume of $703,749.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $703,749.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.