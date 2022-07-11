Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.