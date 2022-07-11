Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.32% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.