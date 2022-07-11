CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $94.07 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

