Currys (LON:CURY) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
LON CURY opened at GBX 72.55 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 65.65 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.67. The company has a market cap of £822.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3,627.50.
About Currys (Get Rating)
Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
