Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,122. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.