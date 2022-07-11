Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,104 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Shares of DIV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

