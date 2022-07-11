Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 14,833 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

