Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 358.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $241.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,449. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.02.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

