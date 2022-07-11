CUMROCKET CRYPTO One Day Volume Hits $3.02 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CUMMIES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market cap of $110.75 million and $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00119589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033149 BTC.

About CUMROCKET CRYPTO

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

