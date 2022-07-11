Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.06. 1,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 392,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $602.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.50.
In other news, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $385,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,707. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
