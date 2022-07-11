Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.06. 1,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 392,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $602.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.50.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $385,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,707. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

