CSFB Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) to Neutral

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boralex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 281,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,717. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 159.31. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.