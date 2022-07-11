CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.0671 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $72,709.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,362 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

