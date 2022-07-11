Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005472 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00566693 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00175765 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.