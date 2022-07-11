Critical Comparison: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) vs. Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.44 $75.44 million $0.40 23.18 Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.98% 6.32% 4.31% Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Thumb Industries and Two Rivers Water & Farming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 7 0 3.00 Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 389.03%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

