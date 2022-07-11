Critical Analysis: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) vs. Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aviat Networks and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus target price of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 115.59%. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.51%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.06 $110.14 million $1.63 16.03 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 6.55% 15.65% 9.59% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

