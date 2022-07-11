Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $37,738.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

