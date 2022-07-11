Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.37

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $75.65 million and $3.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,395.34 or 0.99992491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00044179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

