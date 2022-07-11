Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($126.04) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up €0.71 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €89.60 ($93.33). 1,802,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a twelve month low of €84.28 ($87.79) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($135.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.