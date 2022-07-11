Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.23 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

