Cormark Cuts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.15

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cormark to C$7.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.55.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.