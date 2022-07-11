CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

