Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPPMF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.54.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.